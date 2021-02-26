Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth Sells 24,789 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

