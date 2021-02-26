PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 4,966,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,752,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get PAVmed alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $302.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.13.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PAVmed by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.