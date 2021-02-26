PAYCENT Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $118,251.71 and $202.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00702323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00030022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00034031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040480 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.