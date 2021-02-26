Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Sells $4,554,500.00 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00.

PAYX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.07. 2,404,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,022. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Paychex by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

