PayPie (PPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,146.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $1.36 million and $1,146.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

