Paytomat Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $180,535.39 and approximately $1,556.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded down 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00476732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00068149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.04 or 0.00465448 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.