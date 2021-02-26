PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 316,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,496. The firm has a market cap of $141.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

PCTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

