PEAKDEFI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $259,996.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $27.74 million and approximately $259,996.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00699924 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003700 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 494,687,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,730,828 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

