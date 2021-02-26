Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Peet’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, insider Brendan Gore 1,244,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

