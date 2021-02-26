Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.