Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Trading Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $39.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pembina Pipeline traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.39. 4,760,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 1,441,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

