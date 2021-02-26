Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$40.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a C$40.00 target price by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.94.

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.53. 3,547,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,390. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$49.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

