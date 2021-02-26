Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF)’s share price fell 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 678,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 643,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Peninsula Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.