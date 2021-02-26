Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 130.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

