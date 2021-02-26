Penumbra (PEN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penumbra (NYSE: PEN):

2/24/2021 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $204.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Penumbra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $284.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $314.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.65 and its 200-day moving average is $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,054.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,180 shares of company stock worth $8,662,854 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,164,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

