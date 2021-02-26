People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.66.

Several research firms recently commented on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 167,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

