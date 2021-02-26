PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

