Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.26% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $468,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,576 shares in the company, valued at $11,038,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $801,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,578 shares of company stock worth $3,149,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.04 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

