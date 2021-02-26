Periphas Capital Partnering (OTCMKTS:PCPCU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Periphas Capital Partnering Corp (OTCMKTS:PCPCU) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 5,739 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22.

About Periphas Capital Partnering (OTCMKTS:PCPCU)

There is no company description available for Periphas Capital Partnering Corp.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Periphas Capital Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Periphas Capital Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.