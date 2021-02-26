Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.64

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $6.96. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 18,269 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

