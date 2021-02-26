Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $7.27. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 6,518 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.32.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
