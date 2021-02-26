Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $7.27. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 6,518 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

