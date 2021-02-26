Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Personalis updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Personalis stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $1,327,721 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSNL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

