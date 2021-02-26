PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading Down 7.5%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $34.47. 731,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 325,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PetIQ by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PetIQ by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

