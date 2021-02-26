PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.29 and last traded at $34.71. 827,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,084,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $703.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. PetMed Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

