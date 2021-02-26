Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 262,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 113,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 123,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,485,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.