Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 262,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 113,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 123,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,485,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

