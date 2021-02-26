Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,415,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 76,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

PFE stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,485,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

