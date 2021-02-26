PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.16

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.80. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 148,589 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on PFSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Get PFSweb alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 million, a P/E ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $101,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,990.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PFSweb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in PFSweb by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 200,731 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 134,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.