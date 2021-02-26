PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,479 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 150,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 53,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

