PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,621,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,623 shares during the period. PG&E comprises about 1.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of PG&E worth $82,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in PG&E by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 4,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.