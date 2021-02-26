Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO) Shares Down 25.3%

Shares of Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO) were down 25.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.54 million and a PE ratio of -7.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.37.

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) Company Profile (CVE:PCO)

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited holds non-controlling equity investment positions in public companies. The company also holds minority interest investments in mature gas fields in Western Canada. Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

