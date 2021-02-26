Phoenix Global (PHB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $346,752.00

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $26.99 million and $346,752.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.66 or 0.00492704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00068598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055775 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00724622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035096 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,473,542,380 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars.

