Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,335. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

