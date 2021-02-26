Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 222,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after purchasing an additional 939,242 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,628,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $295,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 998,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $180,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

