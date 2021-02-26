Pioneer Natural Resources Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.15 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $9.15 for the year.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

PXD stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,822. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

