Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

CSR stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

