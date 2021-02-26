Piper Sandler Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $48.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital increased their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 529,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,557,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Plug Power by 107.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Plug Power by 578.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.