Piper Sandler Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $54.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

HCAT stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $54,934.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $833,006.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,174,362.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,054.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,713 shares of company stock worth $9,990,245. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $530,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

