Piper Sandler Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $71.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.06.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $78.00. 1,116,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,300,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Twitter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

