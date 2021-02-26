Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. 6,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,888. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

