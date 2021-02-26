Piper Sandler Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,249.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,286. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 357.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,041,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,560,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

