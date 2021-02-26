Pirate Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $186,027.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $55.48 million and approximately $186,027.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00255697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00103502 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056631 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

