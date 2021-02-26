PIVX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.79 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002800 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $84.51 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002879 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

