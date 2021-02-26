PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

PJT Partners stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 220,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

