Plancorp LLC Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 629.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Newmont by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Newmont by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 63,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Newmont by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Newmont by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 407,950 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $54.83. 320,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,698,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

