Plancorp LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$82.31 during midday trading on Friday. 14,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.