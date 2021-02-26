Plancorp LLC Has $33.45 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $33,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. 53,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,564. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85.

