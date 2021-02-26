Plancorp LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 380.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,702 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF makes up 1.8% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned about 0.82% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 13,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,948. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $40.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

