Plancorp LLC Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,498.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $553,424.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,094,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,344 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.