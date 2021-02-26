Plancorp LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,487,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.01 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.15.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.